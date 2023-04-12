Fullstack Developer : Java and Typescript – Western Cape Cape Town

Permanent roles available for talented Full Stack Java Developers. This hybrid role offers top tech, Agile as well as work hard and play hard teams that work with global clients. Apply now!

I bet you have so much more to offer… Basics of what is needed :

5 years + Agile Java experience in live production environment

Test Driven development

Angular/ React or Vue

Experience with Microservices

This opportunity offers a chance to work with cloud as well as on a new, REALLY cool platform (one of a kind ) .

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Java 11

Angular

Microservices

Hybrid Working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

bonus and more

