Graduate Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking graduate Delphi Developer with strong Technical skills and the ability to add value to our existing Trading Platform. This is a hybrid position, office based in Bedfordview.

Requirements: Competencies and Experience Required for the Role:

Diploma in Software Development or minimum 3-year tertiary Degree in information systems or computer science

Experience with C#;

SQL queries and stored procedures;

Understanding of systems design and implementation;

Ability to think outside the box and a “Take Charge” attitude;

Good analytical and logical abilities and problem solving skills;

Excellent communication skills.

Activities will include:

Development of software products;

Maintenance of existing systems;

System testing;

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications;

Understanding business requirement documents, product scopes and specifications

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Diploma in Software Development

Creating and maintaining system documentation

