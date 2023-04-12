Information Security Solution Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as a recognized Information and Cyber Security authority bringing your technical expertise as an Information Security Solution Architect to create robust security architectures for a leading Retail Group. You will collaborate on Information Security standards & controls and lead the realization of the security architecture into the target environments to secure the enterprise’s information assets. The successful incumbent will require a Degree in Information Systems/BSc. Comp. Science (or similar) & Certifications including CISSP, CISM, CISA and ISSAP. You will need 10 years’ work experience within IT, 5+ years’ experience with IT projects, Information Security and/or IT Risk Management with a focus on security, performance, and reliability. You will need a solid understanding of common security services and implementations including security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation, network security intrusion, and exfiltration prevention tools & hands-on AWS and Azure experience.

DUTIES:

Create information security architectures and designs to secure enterprise information assets in line with architecture standards.

Serve as the primary Information Security architecture authority for all project and operational stakeholders and ensure security architecture across all solutions and technology landscapes.

Lead the creation of Information Security architecture and design patterns and standards and contribute to SDLC governance standards as required to secure the enterprise’s information assets.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc. Comp. Science (or similar).

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (ISSAP).

Experience/Skills –

10 Years –

Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ Years –

In a leadership role in an IT Security environment.

Experience with IT projects from a Security architecture and design perspective (SDLC).

Extensive experience in Information Security and/or IT Risk Management with a focus on security, performance, and reliability.

Solid understanding of common security services and implementations including security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation, network security intrusion, and exfiltration prevention tools.

2-3+ Years –

Hands-on experience with cloud applications, infrastructures and public cloud providers (AWS – required, Azure – required, GCP – desirable).

Experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management, or related technologies.

Mentoring others to improve skills.

Strong leadership skills to indirectly manage across functional teams toward common solutions.

Strong facilitation skills to engage subject matter experts to define data requirements and conduct data modelling design reviews with Project teams.

Desirable –

Knowledge of various architecture frameworks including TOGAF and Zachman frameworks (TOGAF certification would be a distinct advantage).

Experience in Information Security regulatory frameworks e.g., PCI DSS, POPI, and GDPR.

Experience in relevant National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

Experience in ISO27001/2 Framework– specifications for a framework of policies and procedures that include all physical and technical controls involved in an organisation’s risk management.

Experience in implementing, using, and administering EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect).

Experience in developing and implementing IT architecture plans, Enterprise Information Architecture standards and guidelines, software development methodologies, and strategic plans.

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills with attention to detail.

Excellent team-working, and interpersonal skills.

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills.

Develop proposals and marketing materials and excellent written communication & presentation skills.

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills.

Strong conflict management skills.

