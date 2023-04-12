Intermediate Software Engineer (React / Typescript / Node.js) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A full-service digital agency based in Reading, UK, The Hague, Netherlands and Stellenbosch, South Africa, seeks an Intermediate Software Developer who is a problem solver and who collaborates with the company’s customers and teams to develop innovative solutions to tricky issues. You will code with inspiration and clarity, driving quality of delivery and encouraging team involvement. You must have work knowledge of a good variety of full-stack delivery technologies, Node.js and Typescript, and experience with React, AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the technical design, testing, implementation, and delivery of web applications.

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices.

Communicate with the company’s clients throughout the development process.

Day-to-day hands-on coding, collaborative working (e.g.: Mobbing/Pairing).

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice.

Transform the company’s clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Working knowledge of a good variety of full-stack delivery technologies, Node.js and Typescript, also experience with React, AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.

Experience in rock-solid OO, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills.

Experience with BDD, TDD and SOLID.

A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable.

Love clean code.

Experience with web application development and deployment

Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.

At least 3 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

