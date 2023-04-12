IT Administrator (OneTrust) – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose of the Position

? As a OneTrust Administrator, you will be responsible for the implementation and administration of OneTrust, a privacy management software solution used to manage and comply with global privacy regulations. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure OneTrust is implemented and configured according to business requirements and regulatory compliance needs.

Responsibilities

? Configure and maintain OneTrust modules, including but not limited to Data Inventory & Mapping, Data Subject Requests, Cookie Consent & Website Scanning, and Vendor Risk Management

? Develop and maintain policies, procedures, and guidelines related to OneTrust usage

? Ensure OneTrust workflows and processes are consistent with industry best practices and regulatory requirements

? Provide technical expertise and support to OneTrust users across the organization

? Monitor and report on OneTrust system performance and utilization

? Collaborate with legal, compliance, and IT teams to ensure OneTrust aligns with organizational objectives and regulatory requirements

? Stay up-to-date on industry trends and regulatory developments related to privacy management and OneTrust functionality

? Work with third-party vendors to integrate and maintain third-party applications with OneTrust

Qualifications

? Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field

? OneTrust Professional Certification is a plus

Experience

? Minimum of 3 years of experience in OneTrust implementation and administration

? Strong understanding of global privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD

? Experience with cloud-based SaaS applications and integration with other enterprise systems

? Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

? Strong communication skills with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

? Ability to work independently and as part of a cross-functional team

Desired Skills:

OneTrust

Learn more/Apply for this position