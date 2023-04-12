IT Technician at Ntice Search – Western Cape Citrusdal

Our Client, an integrated producer, packer, and marketer within the Food Production industry based in the Citrusdal Valley, Western Cape, has an opportunity for an IT Technician.

This role is responsible for timely installation and maintenance of the IT infrastructure within the company. For the applicant to be successful, he/she needs focus on customer service and be able to work in teams and as an individual.

Responsibilities but not limited too:

Support the entire IT enterprise, including head office, remote production offices, packhouse, and remote sales offices.

Effectively use the IT help-desk to provide accurate and timely feedback to customers

Function in alignment with IT processes and procedures

Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.

Install and maintain entire infrastructure systems inclusive of databases, telephony, LANs, WANs, internet, security and wireless implementations.

Provide leadership and direction to cabling crew and subcontractors when necessary.

Minimum Requirements and Competencies:

5 years’ experience required in a similar position.

Excellent knowledge of hardware and software related to business IT environments

Strong interpersonal, leadership and communication skills, with emphasis on EQ

Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment

Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

Remuneration

Market related

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Helpdesk

