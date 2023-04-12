Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:
- Node.js
- Java
Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, Lambda etc.
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
-
Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)
-
Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
-
GIT
-
Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
Relevant Qualifications/Experience required:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Cloud Certifications
Some of your roles and responsibilities:
- Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)
- Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Node.js
- GIT