Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:

Node.js

Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, Lambda etc.

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Relevant Qualifications/Experience required:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

Some of your roles and responsibilities:

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

