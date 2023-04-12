Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

IntelliJ / WebStorm.

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

IoC / Dependency Injection.

Jira, Confluence.

Micro Services

Relevant Qualifications/Experience Required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience.

6 years’ experience

Some of your responsibility’s roles:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

HTML5

Maven

Learn more/Apply for this position