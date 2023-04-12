Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 12, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:

  • Node.js
  • Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

  • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, Lambda etc.
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)

  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST

  • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Relevant Qualifications/Experience required:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Certifications

Some of your roles and responsibilities:

  • Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)
  • Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)
  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Node.js
  • GIT

