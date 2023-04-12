Junior SAP HANA Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
The SAP HANA DBA is expected to administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SAP HANA Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The SAP HANA DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC. The SAP HANA DBA will also be expected to escalate and consult with team members in troubleshooting and improving performance of the DBMS.
Qualifications
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Database Administration certification will be advantageous
Experience
- Recent real world SAP HANA workplace experience will be advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Understanding of the SAP HANA system architecture, the memory model and memory usage
- Familiar with SAP HANA Cockpit and SAP HANA Studio to monitor system health and troubleshooting
- Administer virtual tables exposed via Smart Data Access
- Use the SAP support site, which include Downloading software and patches; Search for support notes and Log and follow-up on support incidents
- Install and upgrade SAP HANA components using HANA Lifecycle Manager
- Design, configure, troubleshoot HANA Workload Management
- Familiar with Linux Operating system
- Use advanced Linux bash / HANA command line tools to monitor, administer and troubleshoot
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Configure all necessary software infrastructure for HANA data provisioning (SDA/SDI) including installation, setup and troubleshooting of third-party Unix ODBC drivers.
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the SAP HANA environment including ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other SAP supported connectors.
Key Responsibilities:
The following would assist a successful candidate:
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance
- Review and tracking of database performance
- Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database
- Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Escalation of performance, security or availability issues
- Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts.
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy
- Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available
- Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines
- Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
- Decision quality – Contributing independently
- Plans and aligns – Contributing independently
- Optimises work processes – Contributing independently
Core Competencies
- Being resilient – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
- Customer focus – Contributing independently
- Drives results – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- SAP HANA DBA
- Recent real world SAP HANA workplace experience
- SAP HANA Cockpit
- SAP HANA Studio
- monitor system health and troubleshooting