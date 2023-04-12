Junior SAP HANA Database Administrator

Role Purpose:

The SAP HANA DBA is expected to administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SAP HANA Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The SAP HANA DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC. The SAP HANA DBA will also be expected to escalate and consult with team members in troubleshooting and improving performance of the DBMS.

Qualifications

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Database Administration certification will be advantageous

Experience

Recent real world SAP HANA workplace experience will be advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Understanding of the SAP HANA system architecture, the memory model and memory usage

Familiar with SAP HANA Cockpit and SAP HANA Studio to monitor system health and troubleshooting

Administer virtual tables exposed via Smart Data Access

Use the SAP support site, which include Downloading software and patches; Search for support notes and Log and follow-up on support incidents

Install and upgrade SAP HANA components using HANA Lifecycle Manager

Design, configure, troubleshoot HANA Workload Management

Familiar with Linux Operating system

Use advanced Linux bash / HANA command line tools to monitor, administer and troubleshoot

Knowledge of general database concepts

Configure all necessary software infrastructure for HANA data provisioning (SDA/SDI) including installation, setup and troubleshooting of third-party Unix ODBC drivers.

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the SAP HANA environment including ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other SAP supported connectors.

Key Responsibilities:

The following would assist a successful candidate:

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance

Review and tracking of database performance

Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database

Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Escalation of performance, security or availability issues

Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms

User and security administration on the DBMS Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts. Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations) Troubleshoot security issues

Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy

Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available

Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines

Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently

Decision quality – Contributing independently

Plans and aligns – Contributing independently

Optimises work processes – Contributing independently

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently

Customer focus – Contributing independently

Drives results – Contributing independently

