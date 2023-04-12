Oracle NetSuite Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A specialist IT Service Provider based in Durbanville seeks your coding talents to be their next Oracle NetSuite Developer whose role is to include developing and maintaining customizations, enhancing system functionality, troubleshooting, and debugging, implementing integrations, documenting customizations according to the business requirements. To meet this goal the developer will stay up to date with NetSuite updates and releases. The successful candite will have a bachelor’s degree in management of information Systems or Computer Science (is a plus), and a minimum of 3 years of analysis and development experience with NetSuite.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain customizations in NetSuite using SuiteScript, SuiteTalk and other NetSuite customization tools.

Develop custom workflows, scripts, and integrations with other systems.

Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues related to NetSuite.

Responsible for managing NetSuite work requests from business users.

Documenting NetSuite customizations, including requirements, design, and test cases.

Support NetSuite upgrades and new module implementation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in management of information Systems or Computer Science is a plus.

Minimum 3 years of analysis and development experience with NetSuite

Minimum 2 years of programming experience with SuiteScript

Minimum 2 years of programming experience with JavaScript and SQL

Minimum 2 years of integration experience with NetSuite and other applications using REST APIs

SuiteTalk and SuiteFlow experience would be a plus.

NetSuite Developer certification would be a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter.

Quick learner who requires minimum supervision and possesses good problem-solving skills.

Team player with good communication and interpersonal skills.

COMMENTS:

