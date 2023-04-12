Power BI Developer – Gauteng Boksburg

A well-established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking a Power BI Developer and Analyst to join their team to be based in the JHB East area.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Creating and Designing Databases and Maintain SQL Stored Procedures

Creating Solutions and Automation of Procedures

Implementations

Qualification

Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Software

Experience

2+ years Software Engineering experience

Manufacturing or Financial Data Environment experience

Development in Power BI (a must)

Microsoft Power Apps Experience (highly advantageous)

Skills Required

Microsoft Stack

Power BI

.NET Visual Studio

Stored Procedures and Functions

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

