Power BI Developer – Gauteng Boksburg

A well-established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking a Power BI Developer and Analyst to join their team to be based in the JHB East area.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Creating and Designing Databases and Maintain SQL Stored Procedures
- Creating Solutions and Automation of Procedures
- Implementations
Qualification
- Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Software
Experience
- 2+ years Software Engineering experience
- Manufacturing or Financial Data Environment experience
- Development in Power BI (a must)
- Microsoft Power Apps Experience (highly advantageous)
Skills Required
- Microsoft Stack
- Power BI
- .NET Visual Studio
- Stored Procedures and Functions
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Big Data
- Database Design
- Development
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- Power BI
- SQL