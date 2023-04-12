Project Manager

We are looking for a strong Project Manager to work remotely for an international company, one needs to be tech savvy and any experience in VoIP will be beneficial.

Go getting attitude and extremely customer focused will be key for this position.

Work US times – 3pm to 11pm

Some projects doing the work.

Some projects managing the work.

Handling multiple projects at a time.

Making sure every task / project is meeting deadlines.

Extreme drive to push forward to get things done.

Over communication. extreme over communication.

Use of our tools to monitor and track projects (Click up and Copper).

Orderly person. Every task / project needs to be laid out / mapped out in Click up.

Responsible for detailed accurate documentation of all processes / policies worked on.

Extreme attention to detail.

Hospitable voice to communicate with customers.

Ability to communicate with important customers and c-suite customers.

Communication and management of teams mates doing the projects.

Extremely tech savvy (all projects are tech related).

Take initiative and NOT wait to be told what to do.

Manage a team spread around the globe.

Proactive

Problem solves on their own.

Requirements

Desired Skills:

communicate with important customers

tech savvy (all projects are tech related).

c-suite customers.

clear communication

