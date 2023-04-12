Robots gear up to meet the press

ITU’s upcoming AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva on 7 July will feature the world’s first press conference with humanoid social robots when nine of the innovations and their creators will be open to questions from journalists.

Over 40 specialised robots demonstrating capabilities ranging from fighting fires and building houses, to providing healthcare and farming sustainably will also be on display during the event.

The robots scheduled to meet the press, however, are:

Beonmi – the world’s first fully-functional general-purpose humanoid robot (Beyond Imagination)



Nadine – one of the world’s most realistic humanoid social robots (University of Geneva)



Sophia – first robot Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (Hanson Robotics)



Geminoid – ultra-realistic humanoid robot from Japan (Hiroshi Ishiguro)



4NE-1 – one of the world’s most advanced cognitive humanoid robots designed to collaborate with humans (Neura Robotics)



Ai-Da Robot – first ultra-realistic robot artist (Aidan Meller)



Grace – the world’s most advanced humanoid healthcare robot (SingularityNET)



Desdemona – the rockstar robot of the Jam Galaxy Band



Ameca – one of the world’s most lifelike humanoid robots (Engineered Arts)



The AI for Good Global Summit will demonstrate how new technologies can support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas such as combatting the climate crisis and bolstering humanitarian response.

Generative AI and human-machine collaboration will be key themes of discussion in view of the recent surge in public interest in AI resulting from the release of large language models such as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

The event will emphasise networking to build new projects, calls to action, and partnerships. It will feature talks from thought-leaders as well as demonstrations of state-of-the-art AI solutions that could achieve global scale with the support of the international AI for Good community.