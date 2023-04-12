Senior Developer (Time & Attendance Electronic Engineer)- 2023-27

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Developer (Time and Attendance and Electronic Engineer).

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.

To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD).

An undergraduate BA degree in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with plus minus 7 years experience in a similar role.

Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred.

Electronic engineering background (Advantage).

IOT(Advantage).

DevOps practices.

Software development practices.

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy applications.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve Development standards.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

User management.

Security management.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications.

Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.

TRAVELLING MIGHT BE REQUIRED FOR MEETINGS AND WORKSHOPS.

Desired Skills:

IOT (internet of things)

DevOps Practices

Software development practices

Learn more/Apply for this position