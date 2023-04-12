Senior Full Stack Java Developer (Azure) LWJava

Apr 12, 2023

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development, and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross-platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

  • Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation!

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge.

  • Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrades of existing applications, tools, and features.

  • Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility

Minimum Requirements:

Project: Group Quality Management System

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree / MS Certificates / Azure Certificate

  • 6+ years plus total experience required, where 3 years plus in a Senior role.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene

  • Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build, and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)

  • Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing

  • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

  • Databases: SQL, noSQL, Oracle, Postgres

  • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban, or XP

  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • JavaEE
  • CI/CD
  • Docker
  • Selenium

