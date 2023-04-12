Senior Full Stack Java Developer (Azure) LWJava

- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development, and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross-platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation!
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge.
- Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrades of existing applications, tools, and features.
- Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility
Minimum Requirements:
Project: Group Quality Management System
Formal qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree / MS Certificates / Azure Certificate
- 6+ years plus total experience required, where 3 years plus in a Senior role.
Role-specific knowledge:
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build, and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: SQL, noSQL, Oracle, Postgres
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban, or XP
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- azure
- JavaEE
- CI/CD
- Docker
- Selenium