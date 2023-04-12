Senior Solutions Architect

Purpose of the Position:

The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design of end-to-end solutions within their allocated enterprise portfolio. The SA will collaborate with all other technology and solution disciplines to define technology objectives, assess solution options and craft architectural solutions that achieve both strategic goals set by the Group, Group Technology and the Architecture Practice. The SA will ensure all governing controls are applied in the design of solutions and will model them in the appropriate Architecture repository.

Tasks

Strategy Execution & Solution Ownership

Translate strategic and business requirements into a usable set of Solution Architecture(s) (target & transitional). Provide SME architecture expertise and detailed knowledge of appropriate technologies used to guide solution development, and achieve consistency of integrated solution design across the application portfolio, supporting the Architecture blueprint and roadmap

Ensure the Solution Architecture(s) align to the appropriate enterprise architecture, and that all existing components (ABB & SBB) are identified, stewarded and leveraged across the business as appropriate

Definition and applied use of appropriate solution frameworks, reference models, standards, policies and practices

Setup, implementation and use of standard Architecture tools used to design and communicate Solution Architecture(s)

Ensure a focus on use and refinement of solution design quality standards such as (not limited to) engagement technology standards, Digital data exchange standards (B2C, B2B), Digital experience standards

Drive communication and use/alignment of the target Solution Architecture (Blueprint) across stakeholders

Provide enterprise-wide assurance over the integrity and appropriateness of Solution Architecture designs

Monitor emerging industry platform and technology trends, assessing impact on existing solution designs, positioning improvements to the environment where appropriate by means of Enterprise Architecture engagement, as well as proposals through the appropriate governance forums

Continued alignment of solutions with the appropriate Enterprise Architect(s), delivering related solution design activities as per the Enterprise Architecture Blueprint and Roadmap

Solution custodian in design related forum(s), presenting all related Solution designs for alignment and ratification

Delivery Planning, Design & Implementation- Coordinate new solution architecture activities across stakeholders, ensuring they are consistent and well-integrated with the established MCG Architecture blueprint, using the standard Architecture repository (Metadata, registry or portal) to promote reuse and standards adoption- Active member in pre-execution analysis and business case development of new solution (legacy & net new) designs and architectures. Provides a solution view of dependencies, impact and overlap against the existing Architecture portfolio and roadmap- Identifies solution risks, assesses the potential impact on other technology strategies, designs and existing projects- Collaboration with all project stakeholders to review the objectives, requirements, designs and constraints of each allocated solution, determining conformance with the approved Blueprint & roadmap- Recommends the most suitable solution architecture, and defines the solution at a logical & physical level (as required), whilst updating the end-to-end architecture landscape as appropriate- Models designed and updated using the standardized modelling tool (Sparx EA), stored in the enterprise architecture repository- Lead in design of project Logical, Physical Architecture(s) and roadmap(s), recommending the most suitable approach in alignment with the target architecture. – Participate in key project design reviews as part of the methodology to ensure application designs adhere to solution architecture guidelines- Assist in post-implementation continuous-improvement efforts to enhance performance and provide increased solution features & functionality- Track initiative progress and metrics as feedback into Architecture boards and forums- Actively drive the planning of features and milestones with business Product Owners, ensuring effective trade-off and backlog grooming (incl. milestones and dependencies)

Governance & Risk Management- Monitor regulatory and compliance guidelines (such as consumer privacy issues or cross-region system integration and audit requirements) – to determine impact on the end-to-end solution architecture)- Validate audit objectives and assist with creation of audit plans to ensure continued integration integrity and transparency- Review audit reports to ensure findings and recommendations are appropriately addressed with solution design activities- Ensures Risk Management processes are in place to protect channel and related IT assets through appropriate standards and security policies- Provides input into the development of policies, standards and guidelines to direct selection, development, implementation and use/distribution of technology platforms- Provides assurance and governance at key milestones within projects and programmes, ensuring appropriate application of architecture standards and practices- Governs and manages change to the Solution Architecture(s) landscape, includes target architecture change (project-based), as well as management of repository artefacts (i.e., knowledge management and appropriate application of tooling standards)

Architecture Management- Acts as a consultant to business and technology communities, coordinating specialist designers and solution architects. Assumes responsibility for solution designs impacting the Digital architecture- Manages communication of Solution Architecture change through the appropriate committees and architecture boards- Responsible for the delivery of Solution Architecture initiatives- Manages the Solution Architecture working group(s) where relevant

Research & Analysis- Active in market trend research and benchmarking of competitive institutions, and their approaches/technologies used to drive technology innovation- Active in the positioning of feasible solution and technology concepts to Group, contributing to business case development and architecture positioning of identified solutions

Qualifications- BSc Computer Science or BCom Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized University- Relevant industry Architecture and supporting technology certifications (experience-based)- Architecture practice, tooling and modelling-related certifications OR demonstrable experience e.g., SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other- Supporting technology or business domain certifications

Experience

8+ years’ experience as an Architecture practitioner

5+ years’ experience in Solution Architecture and solution design

5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small solutions/projects

Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common solution architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party integration.

Experience in driving complex and modern digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives

Experience with a variety of both platform-related technologies (i.e. vendor suite), as well as tailored/bespoke solution implementations e.g., eCommerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, USSD, online & web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)

Understanding of common Architecture frameworks and standards

Understanding & experience using data & analytical concepts to support modern solution architectures

Experience creating/identifying Solution policies, standards and

