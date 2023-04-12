We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis.
We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone who can work remotely too.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)
Experience Required:
- 7+ years experience
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
- VB Scripting.
- UFT Testing experience.
- Exposure to other Automation Testing Tools, Frameworks, and technologies is a bonus.
- Test Management tools: QC/ ALM.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and/or SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing if required.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML