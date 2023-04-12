Software Developer

We are looking for a Temporary Software Developer for 6 month. The position will be based on site.

Skills requirement:

C# – as a programming language

.Net – Very experienced

WEB API

SQL

Blazer / Razer page – for the Frontend

2 – 5 Software developing experience

The candidate will also use Visio Studio.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

