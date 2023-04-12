Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

We are looking for a Temporary Software Developer for 6 month. The position will be based on site.
Skills requirement:
- C# – as a programming language
- .Net – Very experienced
- WEB API
- SQL
- Blazer / Razer page – for the Frontend
- 2 – 5 Software developing experience
The candidate will also use Visio Studio.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Visual Studio
- Web API
- SQL
- Full Stack Development
- Development of software
- C#.Net Development
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma