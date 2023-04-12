Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Apr 12, 2023

We are looking for a Temporary Software Developer for 6 month. The position will be based on site.

Skills requirement:

  • C# – as a programming language
  • .Net – Very experienced
  • WEB API
  • SQL
  • Blazer / Razer page – for the Frontend
  • 2 – 5 Software developing experience

The candidate will also use Visio Studio.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Visual Studio
  • Web API
  • SQL
  • Full Stack Development
  • Development of software
  • C#.Net Development
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

