System Analyst 2023-29 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Systems Analyst.
To ensure enterprise-wide coordination and delivery of OT (Operational Technology) Infrastructure related work.
Planning and analysis of all OT technical systems in Anglo American with a strong focus on project delivery, networks, and back-office management in the Operational Technology environment.
Relevant Information Technology Qualifications.
Completed IT Diploma/Degree.
8 years Experience.
- Translate high-level business requirements into technical specifications.
- Software development background.
- Applies technical and business process knowledge and serves as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements.
- Analyzing current applications.
- Explain technical terms and application to non-technical staff.
- Provide the necessary technical documentation.
- Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
- Contributing to the Software development lifecycle.
- Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Application Testing.
- Strong understanding of project methodologiesBroad range of exposure to various technical environments.
- System analysis and [URL Removed] documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
- Information processing principles, methods and proceduresKnowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures.
- Propose workable solutions and improvements.
- Communicate effectively orally and in writing.
- Ability to effectively use judgement.
- Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players.
Desired Skills:
- Strong understanding of project methodologies
- Broad range of exposure
- System analysis and integration