System Analyst 2023-29 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 12, 2023

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Systems Analyst.
To ensure enterprise-wide coordination and delivery of OT (Operational Technology) Infrastructure related work.
Planning and analysis of all OT technical systems in Anglo American with a strong focus on project delivery, networks, and back-office management in the Operational Technology environment.
Relevant Information Technology Qualifications.
Completed IT Diploma/Degree.
8 years Experience.

  • Translate high-level business requirements into technical specifications.
  • Software development background.
  • Applies technical and business process knowledge and serves as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements.
  • Analyzing current applications.
  • Explain technical terms and application to non-technical staff.
  • Provide the necessary technical documentation.
  • Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
  • Contributing to the Software development lifecycle.
  • Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
  • Application Testing.
  • Strong understanding of project methodologiesBroad range of exposure to various technical environments.
  • System analysis and [URL Removed] documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
  • Information processing principles, methods and proceduresKnowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures.
  • Propose workable solutions and improvements.
  • Communicate effectively orally and in writing.
  • Ability to effectively use judgement.
  • Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players.

Desired Skills:

  • Strong understanding of project methodologies
  • Broad range of exposure
  • System analysis and integration

