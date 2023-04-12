System Analyst 2023-29

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Systems Analyst.

To ensure enterprise-wide coordination and delivery of OT (Operational Technology) Infrastructure related work.

Planning and analysis of all OT technical systems in Anglo American with a strong focus on project delivery, networks, and back-office management in the Operational Technology environment.

Relevant Information Technology Qualifications.

Completed IT Diploma/Degree.

8 years Experience.

Translate high-level business requirements into technical specifications.

Software development background.

Applies technical and business process knowledge and serves as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements.

Analyzing current applications.

Explain technical terms and application to non-technical staff.

Provide the necessary technical documentation.

Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

Contributing to the Software development lifecycle.

Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

Application Testing.

Strong understanding of project methodologiesBroad range of exposure to various technical environments.

System analysis and [URL Removed] documentation of procedures, standards and activities.

Information processing principles, methods and proceduresKnowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures.

Propose workable solutions and improvements.

Communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Ability to effectively use judgement.

Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players.

