System Operational Analyst (relevant investment industry experience required) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SYSTEM OPERATIONAL ANALYST

Market related (intermediate to senior) package on offer based on experience, qualfications etc.

System Analyst sought for investment firm in Cape Town. Min 5 years experience in investment and planning environment and LISP Experience required, along with SQL and Microsoft packages. The role will entail batch processing, data integrity, operational support and testing. Relevant IT qualifications preferred and industry experience required.

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

please refer to the requirements listed in the advertisement

Learn more/Apply for this position