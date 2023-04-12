System Technician at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Tafelsig

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE a focal point for customers, receive and respond to any inquiries or requests for technical assistance from customers as the next System Technician sought by a dynamic provider of innovative Software & Systems Solutions. You will be expected to provide possible solutions, assigning support actions to other departments where needed. Applicants must have Matric/Grade 12, an A+/N+ or equivalent IT related tertiary qualification with 1-2 years’ Helpdesk work experience. Any understanding and/or experience with ITIL Foundation v3 will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Customer Service – Remain courteous, tactful, honest, and professional in all communication with other parties. Ensure that feedback and follow ups to customers is meaningful and accurate.

Process support or information-requests from various sources (phone, email, logging-system integration, etc.) for the purpose of providing solutions to the customer.

Telephonically and remotely identify, diagnose and resolve all requests to the best of his / her capability.

Assess the need for onsite support against the high cost thereof.

Recognise and alert the Team Leader of trends in customer calls.

Before creating a new support- or information-request record, verify that the same request is not captured already.

Create the initial record for and accurately capture any reported support- or information-request in the call-logging software.

Ensure that all auxiliary fields in the call-logging software are completed accurately and updated as further information becomes available (e.g., call-source, contact-details, CI-selection, call-categories, severities, etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

IT qualifications (A+/N+ or equivalent).

1 – 2 Technical Helpdesk experience.

Advantageous –

ITIL Foundation v3/Good understanding of ITIL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Initiative and self-motivation.

Interpersonal relationships.

Professionalism.

Good written and verbal Communication skills.

Good time-management.

Technical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

System

Technician

Helpdesk

Learn more/Apply for this position