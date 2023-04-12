Technical Architect (Modern Workplace) at Datafin Recruitment

THE expertise of a creative & forward-thinking Technical Architect (Modern Workplace) is sought by a fast-growing UK Tech company who will be at the forefront of designing and implementing cutting-edge software systems and infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. Working closely with business stakeholders, you will help to understand their requirements and translate them into technical solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible. You will also contribute to the design of new and rework existing services that fall within the Modern Workplace while also contributing to the production & implementation of the Technology Strategy & Roadmap documents for clients. The ideal candidate must have suitable Microsoft Certifications to an expert level with a focus on Cloud Technologies and strong proficiency in Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune) and End User Computing.

Build and sustain a deep awareness of the technical estates and strategies of your assigned clients, in order be their effective trusted advisor and optimize the technical integrity of their landscape.

Contribute to the production and implementation of the Technology Strategy & Roadmap documents for clients.

Where necessary, create HLDs at a level that can be used to estimate effort and own the LLD and onward delivery of the project.

Contribute to the design of new and rework of existing services that fall within the Modern Workplace.

Continually develop and expand your knowledge and capability of Microsoft and other relevant technologies.

Presentation of technical solutions to senior stakeholders within our clients, ranging from business leaders to technical roles.

Manage and perform root cause analysis.

Contribute to change management as either the change owner or a member of the change approval board.

Support growth of the CSD Modern Workplace team and wider group by sharing knowledge and helping drive us forward.

Be an innovator, able to identify key industry trends and contribute to ensuring the overall proposition remains industry leading.

Relevant Microsoft Certifications to an expert level with a focus on Cloud Technologies.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune).

End-User Computing experience.

