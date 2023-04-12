WS02 Developer Senior

We are Hiring. If you are looking for a long term contract at a Global Giant with ample access to the latest technologies, then this is a great opportunity to apply to.

Key Purpose of this role:

Designs, develops, and implements WSO2 applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life-cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of The Group, acts a platform product SME, and plays a software governance role.

Education and Experience

Required:

NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel

Knowledge:

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product)

WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product)

WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product)

Java

Object Orientation

Junit

SOA

Micro-services

REST API design

Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0)

Linux

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Kafka

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Design and implementation of the following, in accordance with The Companie’s standards, processes, tools, and frameworks:

Integration solutions using WSO2 Enterprise Integrator.

REST/SOAP API’s using WSO2 API Manager.

Authentication/Authorization solutions using WSO2 Identity Server.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected by this software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimations, and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in Non-Production and Production environments and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Ensure underlying security best practices are adhered to across all implementations.

Ensuring that all external system that interact with the WSO2 ecosystem follow strict security best practices as not to compromise the integrity of the system as a whole

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

