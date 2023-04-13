Applications Engineer

Company Overview

Our client is one of the world’s premier manufacturers of industrial agitators and mixers. They currently have seven manufacturing plants worldwide. Their partners are based in the United States, South Africa, Australia, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Chile and New Zealand. In addition to their worldwide Branches, they also have agents who cater to markets in which they do not have a physical presence.

Their offices have its own research and development department as well as design, engineering and commissioning personnel who are trained to apply the latest fluid mixing technology for every application and installation. The different specialities of each their office allows them to quickly tap into a wealth of design experience and expertise, expanding their overall knowledge base and enabling them to confidently satisfy the customer’s needs no matter where they are located.

Their efficient design method ensures that their mixers are both economical and robust. They have aligned themselves with multiple commercial gearbox manufacturers, so they can find the best-fit drive at the lowest cost for any application.

The company is well established with 40 years history and a global footprint.

They have a great company culture and the team is really amazing to work with.

Main Purpose of the Role

Sell their products in a well-designed, cost effective and accurate manner to suit the client’s needs;

Present the company in a favourable manner to all clients at all times and establish new and maintaining existing relationships with customers.

Fully understand all capabilities of the company and its sub suppliers and quote accordingly.

Be aware of, and capable of designing and quoting all the companies series and range of products.

Must be familiar with the design manual and know where to find information on how to design mixers for different applications.

Proactively seek work during quiet periods. Including:

Looking for new clients

Contacting previous clients

Contacting clients with the intention of replacing competitors’ products

The amount of customer visits, designs and orders will be monitored, and should it is required; a target pertaining to a certain area of duties will be set as decided by management.

The Applications engineer is responsible for writing reports pertaining to his findings on customer sites.

The Applications Engineer is responsible for capturing the information obtained from site and customer visits in the required documents and folders:

Customer Call Report (Excel Document) (Server)

Sales Area Report (Excel Document) (Server)

Customer information folder (Server)

All information (photos, reports, data sheets etc.) regarding the visits and customer must be saved in this folder under the customer’s name.

Following Up:

In the event that an enquiry turns “Red” on your calendar (Live System), you are to follow up as soon as possible with the customer. This is found on the “Dashboard” on the Live System with the sub tab “Enquiry Calendar”.

If someone else is following up for you, it is your responsibility to ensure he/she is in fact following up.

Positive enquiries must be followed up regularly and given preference over prefeasibility and feasibility studies.

Receiving Orders:

Read the order before handing it over for engineering.

Sign every order that is handed over. Accepting complete responsibility for the order in its entirety.

This signing implies that you have:

Confirmed delivery

Acceptance of all terms and conditions within the order

Reviewed all specifications pertaining to the order

Highlighted any special notes on the purchase order

Highlighted any special points on the client’s specification

Signing the order without checking the above is considered a major offense.

During the handover meeting with the applicable engineer all special considerations must be noted and confirmed. There must not be any ambiguity between what has been quoted and what is to be built.

The handover is not complete until all fields have been completed.

Any modifications made by the client during the drawing approval phase will require a revised data pack to be placed in the sales folder section of the contract file on the server.

Modifications that have pricing implications must be addressed by sales with the client and a revised order received.

Performance:

Not complying to above duties and responsibilities will result in disciplinary action.

Poor quality work based on this job description will carry penalties that, depending on the severity of the non-compliance, can include dismissal. Severity of the non-conformance will be decided at the discretion of the direct manager or by senior management.

General:

Comply with IMS procedures, policies and specifications otherwise the necessary action will be taken to address any areas of concern.

Authorities:

Pricing Authority:

A standard mark-up of 1.67 is to be used on new sales of the equipment.

Enquiries for Water treatment applications can be sold at a mark-up of 1.54 without approval from management.

Any variations on above mentioned must be approved by management, this includes discounts.

Quotation / Tender Validity Period:

Any requested quotation and tender validity periods that exceed 30 days must be approved by management.

Acceptance of customer purchase orders.

Requirements of the candidate:

Qualifications:

Matric / Equivalent

Afrikaans Speaking is a must

BTech Mechanical Engineering / Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Skills & Competency:

Ability to read engineering and understand drawings;

Ability to communicate and report effectively;

Ability to work in high-stress conditions and quickly changing environments;

Time Management Skills;

Good technical skills;

Active Listening Skills;

Excellent Customer Service Skills;

Research Skills

The Applications Engineer should also have business acumen in dealing with customers and be willing to work on site.

Reporting structure:

Managing Director – > Director -> Applications Engineer

Type of Role: Permanent

Salary

R 30 000.00 – R 35 000.00 CTC dependent on experience.

A 13th check, plus incentive bonus, medical aid and provident fund contributions.

Company fuel card will be included with limits.

Location:

Johannesburg

To Apply:

Send updated CV (in Word format) together with the following information and include reason for currently being in the market, current notice / availability, current package, expected package

