Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Help integrate new exchanges into Sandwich.
- Maintain and expand Sandwich’s back-end engine
Role Experience and Qualifications:
- Proven problem-solving abilities.
- Logical thinking.
- Attention to detail.
- Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity.
- Software best-practice.
- Understanding of Finance & Derivatives.
- Experienced in C#
- SQL
- Git
- Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity to cryptocurrency exchanges
- Interest in algorithmic trading
- Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)
Desired Skills:
- Back-End Development
- Information Technology (IT)
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Back-End Developer for our client based in the Constantia (Cpt Southern Suburbs) area. The ideal candidate should have SQL, C# and Git experience. Cloud experience would be advantageous.