Back-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Help integrate new exchanges into Sandwich.

Maintain and expand Sandwich’s back-end engine

Role Experience and Qualifications:

Proven problem-solving abilities.

Logical thinking.

Attention to detail.

Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity.

Software best-practice.

Understanding of Finance & Derivatives.

Experienced in C#

SQL

Git

Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity to cryptocurrency exchanges

Interest in algorithmic trading

Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Desired Skills:

Back-End Development

C#

Git

Information Technology (IT)

SQL

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Back-End Developer for our client based in the Constantia (Cpt Southern Suburbs) area. The ideal candidate should have SQL, C# and Git experience. Cloud experience would be advantageous.

