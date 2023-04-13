Back-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 13, 2023

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Help integrate new exchanges into Sandwich.
  • Maintain and expand Sandwich’s back-end engine

Role Experience and Qualifications:

  • Proven problem-solving abilities.
  • Logical thinking.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity.
  • Software best-practice.
  • Understanding of Finance & Derivatives.
  • Experienced in C#
  • SQL
  • Git
  • Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity to cryptocurrency exchanges
  • Interest in algorithmic trading
  • Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Desired Skills:

  • Back-End Development
  • C#
  • Git
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • SQL

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Back-End Developer for our client based in the Constantia (Cpt Southern Suburbs) area. The ideal candidate should have SQL, C# and Git experience. Cloud experience would be advantageous.

