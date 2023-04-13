Business analyst

- Qualifications
- Ø Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Ø Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Ø Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in HR processes and procedures – Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development –
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). –
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Problem solving and decision making
- Ability to influence
- Organising, co-ordinating and directing
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
- Aris experience
- HR processes and practices
