Qualification & Experiences
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- Understanding the payments life-cycle from card acceptance in store to banking settlement processes
- POS systems
- Pin Pad products
- Switching
- Banking payments settlement
- Understanding Payment gateway transaction life cycle
- Integration channels
- 3 D Secure
- Payment methods
- Fraud processes
Desired Skills:
- business analyst banking
- payment methods
- fraud processes
- POS systems