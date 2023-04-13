Business Analyst Banking

Apr 13, 2023

Qualification & Experiences

  • Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
  • Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similarWe can’t live without…
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Business Process Management experience
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good planning and time management skills
  • Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Decision making
  • Results drivenWe would like you to have…
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • Aris experience
  • Understanding the payments life-cycle from card acceptance in store to banking settlement processes
  • POS systems
  • Pin Pad products
  • Switching
  • Banking payments settlement
  • Understanding Payment gateway transaction life cycle
  • Integration channels
  • 3 D Secure
  • Payment methods
  • Fraud processes

