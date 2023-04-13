Business analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Apr 13, 2023

  • Qualifications
  • Ø Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
  • Ø Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
  • Ø Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

  • 5+ years’ experience in HR processes and procedures – Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development –
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). –
  • Business Process Management experience
    • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
    • Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
    • Good planning and time management skills
    • Good business and IT acumen
    • Problem solving and decision making
    • Ability to influence
    • Organising, co-ordinating and directing
    • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
    • Customer focused
    • Analytical thinking
    • Decision making
    • Results driven
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • SAP experience
  • Aris experience
  • HR processes and practices

Desired Skills:

  • Sap Hr
  • Business Analyst
  • aris
  • SAP
  • HR processes
  • HR practices

