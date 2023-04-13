C# Winforms FrontEnd Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Drive front end architecture, make architectural decisions, drive technical debt reduction, oversee code quality, mentor other developers, and build prototypes

Continue the development, maintenance, and testing of Sandwich

Help determine requirements from clients and then determine scope as well as the most efficient front-end solution for those requirements

Build aesthetically pleasing, functional, and often unique/customisable Winforms UI components

Identify issues within current solution

Have end-to-end ownership of UI features including testing, monitoring and troubleshooting

Ability to work independently, take initiative, and contribute new ideas in a fast-paced, team environment

Role Experience and Qualifications:

A Bachelor of Science degree OR a demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem solving.

A minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design implementation experience in .Net and WinForms.

Ability to communicate with users and stakeholders at all levels (internal and external), strong problem solving skills, proactive, willing to take ownership, and drive to keep commitments

Prioritize creating value over technical novelty; candidate needs to be able to prioritize user satisfaction over a perfect technical design

Ability to prototype new concepts quickly and iterate for rapid feedback

Very experienced in C#, .Net

Well versed in Object oriented programming

Experience in developing custom WinForm controls

Experience with source control systems (git)

A working knowledge of asynchronous programming for highly responsive WinForms user interaction

Has a good eye for UI/UX design

Based in Cape Town

Experience in FinTech and/or trading financial instruments/cryptocurrencies & derivative contracts is a plus

High PC proficiency, specifically in GSuite, Docs and Sheets

Extraordinary organization skills

Exceptional level of honesty, integrity, and transparency. Not afraid to share the truth, even at the expense of potentially hurting someone’s feelings. And similarly, open to criticism and ideas: Often requests feedback and reacts calmly to criticism and/or negative feedback.

Extraordinary work ethic. Known as hustler and always gets things done

Forensic attention to detail, ability to implement pixel-perfect designs

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Organization Strategies

SQL

UX / UI

UX Design

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a C# Front End Developer for our client based in the Constantia area. The ideal candidate should have a BSci Degree and a minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position