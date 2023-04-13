C# Winforms FrontEnd Developer

Apr 13, 2023

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Drive front end architecture, make architectural decisions, drive technical debt reduction, oversee code quality, mentor other developers, and build prototypes
  • Continue the development, maintenance, and testing of Sandwich
  • Help determine requirements from clients and then determine scope as well as the most efficient front-end solution for those requirements
  • Build aesthetically pleasing, functional, and often unique/customisable Winforms UI components
  • Identify issues within current solution
  • Have end-to-end ownership of UI features including testing, monitoring and troubleshooting
  • Ability to work independently, take initiative, and contribute new ideas in a fast-paced, team environment

Role Experience and Qualifications:

  • A Bachelor of Science degree OR a demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem solving.
  • A minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design implementation experience in .Net and WinForms.
  • Ability to communicate with users and stakeholders at all levels (internal and external), strong problem solving skills, proactive, willing to take ownership, and drive to keep commitments
  • Prioritize creating value over technical novelty; candidate needs to be able to prioritize user satisfaction over a perfect technical design
  • Ability to prototype new concepts quickly and iterate for rapid feedback
  • Very experienced in C#, .Net
  • Well versed in Object oriented programming
  • Experience in developing custom WinForm controls
  • Experience with source control systems (git)
  • A working knowledge of asynchronous programming for highly responsive WinForms user interaction
  • Has a good eye for UI/UX design
  • Based in Cape Town
  • Experience in FinTech and/or trading financial instruments/cryptocurrencies & derivative contracts is a plus
  • High PC proficiency, specifically in GSuite, Docs and Sheets
  • Extraordinary organization skills
  • Exceptional level of honesty, integrity, and transparency. Not afraid to share the truth, even at the expense of potentially hurting someone’s feelings. And similarly, open to criticism and ideas: Often requests feedback and reacts calmly to criticism and/or negative feedback.
  • Extraordinary work ethic. Known as hustler and always gets things done
  • Forensic attention to detail, ability to implement pixel-perfect designs

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Organization Strategies
  • SQL
  • UX / UI
  • UX Design

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a C# Front End Developer for our client based in the Constantia area. The ideal candidate should have a BSci Degree and a minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design experience.

