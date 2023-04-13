C# Winforms FrontEnd Developer

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Drive front end architecture, make architectural decisions, drive technical debt reduction, oversee code quality, mentor other developers, and build prototypes
- Continue the development, maintenance, and testing of Sandwich
- Help determine requirements from clients and then determine scope as well as the most efficient front-end solution for those requirements
- Build aesthetically pleasing, functional, and often unique/customisable Winforms UI components
- Identify issues within current solution
- Have end-to-end ownership of UI features including testing, monitoring and troubleshooting
- Ability to work independently, take initiative, and contribute new ideas in a fast-paced, team environment
Role Experience and Qualifications:
- A Bachelor of Science degree OR a demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem solving.
- A minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design implementation experience in .Net and WinForms.
- Ability to communicate with users and stakeholders at all levels (internal and external), strong problem solving skills, proactive, willing to take ownership, and drive to keep commitments
- Prioritize creating value over technical novelty; candidate needs to be able to prioritize user satisfaction over a perfect technical design
- Ability to prototype new concepts quickly and iterate for rapid feedback
- Very experienced in C#, .Net
- Well versed in Object oriented programming
- Experience in developing custom WinForm controls
- Experience with source control systems (git)
- A working knowledge of asynchronous programming for highly responsive WinForms user interaction
- Has a good eye for UI/UX design
- Based in Cape Town
- Experience in FinTech and/or trading financial instruments/cryptocurrencies & derivative contracts is a plus
- High PC proficiency, specifically in GSuite, Docs and Sheets
- Extraordinary organization skills
- Exceptional level of honesty, integrity, and transparency. Not afraid to share the truth, even at the expense of potentially hurting someone’s feelings. And similarly, open to criticism and ideas: Often requests feedback and reacts calmly to criticism and/or negative feedback.
- Extraordinary work ethic. Known as hustler and always gets things done
- Forensic attention to detail, ability to implement pixel-perfect designs
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Organization Strategies
- SQL
- UX / UI
- UX Design
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a C# Front End Developer for our client based in the Constantia area. The ideal candidate should have a BSci Degree and a minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design experience.