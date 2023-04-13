Data Co-ordinator (Research) 12 Months Contract (Wits Ezintsha)

Main purpose of the job:

To collect/extract and capture patient and research data accurately and timeously for the iHEART-SA project

Location:

City of Johannesburg, Region F (Parktown– Johannesburg)

Key performance areas:

Collect and capture data for the iHEART-SA project

Extract patient data from patient medical records

Capture data accurately and on time using Microsoft Office and database packages e.g., Redcap

Compare data entered with source documents and make necessary corrections to information entered

Capture confidential patient information

Identify missing data, inconsistencies, and errors and follow up or report on missing data or errors

Monitoring of own data capturing work

Introducing iHEART-SA to patients accessing the clinic

Consenting patients for access to medical records

Consenting patients for research

Assist the Care co-ordinator compiling dashboards for facility feedback

Compilation of accurate reports (when necessary)

Participate in iHEART-SA-related quality improvement projects

Required minimum education and training:

Grade 12 with MS Office proficiency

Driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 years of data capturing experience

Minimum 1 year of experience working with research data/database

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in Good Clinical Practice and experience with Redcap and [URL Removed] will be advantageous

Previous experience in quality improvement will be advantageous

Enrolled nurse advantageous

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic, with strict compliance with protocols

Good administrative skills together with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to meet deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be always maintained

Good communication skills

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 20 April 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundEzintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine are available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position