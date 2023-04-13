Data Developer 2023-28 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Data Developer.

They are seeking a highly skilled Database Developer who can design, develop, and maintain data management systems. The ideal candidate should have experience in Microsoft SQL and ETL processes. The candidate should also have a deep understanding of data modelling, schema design, performance tuning, and database administration.

BA Degree or equivalent in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification

5 plus years experience in the following:

Time and Attendance experience

Experience with ETL processes and tools such as SSIS.

Strong SQL skills including experience writing complex queries and optimizing database performance.

IOT

Design and develop database solutions using Microsoft SQL Server including schema design, query optimization, and stored procedures.

Write efficient SQL queries and code to extract, transform and load (ETL) large datasets from various sources into relational databases.

Design and maintain ETL processes and workflows including scheduling, monitoring, and error handling.

Proficient in data modelling, schema design, and database administration.

Experience working with large datasets and high transaction volume databases.

Strong communication and collaboration skills with cross-functional teams.

Configure and administer Microsoft SQL Server environments and monitor database performance to ensure optimal performance.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement database solutions that meet business requirements.

Troubleshoot and resolve database issues including ensuring data quality, accuracy, and consistency.

Ensure the security, integrity, and availability of databases and data management systems.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

PowerBI

SSIS tools

Strong SQL skills

IOT (Internet of Things)

