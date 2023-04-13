Data Engineer

Looking for a Data Engineer for our client in a reputable company in the banking industry

Job Purpose

To prepare data product and advance technical through leadership for the enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics. Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.

Job Responsibilities

Design, construct, install and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.

Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concept.

Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production.

Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.

Create custom software components (e.g., specialized UDFs) and analytics application.

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g., scripting language) to marry systems together.

Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Essential Qualifications- NQF Level

Matric/Grade 12. National Senior Certificate

Advanced Diplomas/ National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

BSC Computer Science

Mininum Experience Level

5 to 10 years experience across multiple date related disciplines

Technical/Professional Knowledge

Extract, transform and Load data

Databases

SQL

Desired Skills:

SQL

Database

data engineer

data modelling

