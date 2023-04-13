Data Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Looking for a Data Engineer for our client in a reputable company in the banking industry
Job Purpose
To prepare data product and advance technical through leadership for the enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics. Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.
Job Responsibilities
- Design, construct, install and maintain highly scalable data management systems.
- Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.
- Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concept.
- Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production.
- Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.
- Create custom software components (e.g., specialized UDFs) and analytics application.
- Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g., scripting language) to marry systems together.
- Install and update disaster recovery procedures.
- Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.
Essential Qualifications- NQF Level
- Matric/Grade 12. National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/ National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
BSC Computer Science
Mininum Experience Level
5 to 10 years experience across multiple date related disciplines
Technical/Professional Knowledge
- Extract, transform and Load data
- Databases
- SQL
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Database
- data engineer
- data modelling