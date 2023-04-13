Field Support Technician – Remote Remote

Apr 13, 2023

Urgently looking for a Field Support Technician to join a dynamic team in Ghana. The suitable candidate provides a maintenance and reliability support and management role for plant and equipment regionally

Education and Minimum Requirements:

  • Engineering Certificate, Diploma or Trade Certificate.
  • 4 – 5 years’ experience in Explosives plant Engineering or Maintenance environment
  • Trainer and Assessor Certificate
  • Permit to Work
  • Able to obtain Security Clearance
  • A practical understanding of the company’s Explosives products and operational processes.
  • Knowledge and understanding of The company SHECR policies/procedures and statutory requirements pertaining to both explosives and road legal dangerous goods vehicle design and operation

Skills and competencies:

  • Personal management skills
  • Above average written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to influence and motivate people without direct line management responsibility
  • Computer literate with industrial applications (e.g. PLC, Citec, etc)
  • Expert practical understanding of, and experience with, control theory and systems (including electronics, electrical, hydraulics, and pneumatics)
  • Knowledge and experience in PLCs/Microprocessors
  • Highly developed problem-solving abilities
  • The ability to train, coach/mentor and communicate effectively with heavy rigid vehicles, contractors and internal personnel at all levels on highly technical subjects
  • Possess an unquestioned reputation for integrity, ethics, personal values and solid character
  • Builds the trust of others both internally and externally
  • Demonstrate innate business intellect, achievement orientation and competitive spirit
  • Exude confidence, yet be without strong ego needs; is self-aware and open to feedback
  • Show courage to make decisions, yet is patient to make the right ones
  • Model resilience and flexibility; adapts well to new circumstances and adversity

Responsibilities:

  • Completion of audits as per Maintenance Management System (SAP)
  • Improved availability of regional equipment and plant
  • Cost savings through improved plant/process productivity and reliability.
  • Customer service feedback and downtime.
  • Regional equipment documentation kept up to date in SAP
  • Know and adhere to relevant procedures, statutory requirements and codes
  • Continually reassesses risks associated with regional operation and maintenance processes taking appropriate corrective action
  • Coordination of two-yearly Pump Protection proof testing
  • Role model in the use of The company safety systems e.g. Alteration Authorities, Permit to Work
  • Ensuring maintenance system adherence through influencing and motivating site personnel.
  • Mentoring staff and local service contractors in the support of the company’s Operations
  • Support local area Site Supervisors & Fitters (if applicable)
  • Schedule servicing, alterations and breakdown maintenance
  • Advise on regional critical spares management
  • Oversee critical spares purchasing including freight
  • Investigate and implement opportunities which result in productivity improvements in plant/process
  • Investigate and implement opportunities to reduce plant and MMU maintenance and operating costs
  • Provide specialist equipment training
  • Provide onsite and phone-based technical support
  • Ensure drawing and documentation integrity maintained at plants

Desired Skills:

  • field support
  • Technician
  • Mining
  • Repair

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Chemical Manufacturing

