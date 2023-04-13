Field Support Technician – Remote Remote

Urgently looking for a Field Support Technician to join a dynamic team in Ghana. The suitable candidate provides a maintenance and reliability support and management role for plant and equipment regionally
Education and Minimum Requirements:
- Engineering Certificate, Diploma or Trade Certificate.
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in Explosives plant Engineering or Maintenance environment
- Trainer and Assessor Certificate
- Permit to Work
- Able to obtain Security Clearance
- A practical understanding of the company’s Explosives products and operational processes.
- Knowledge and understanding of The company SHECR policies/procedures and statutory requirements pertaining to both explosives and road legal dangerous goods vehicle design and operation
Skills and competencies:
- Personal management skills
- Above average written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to influence and motivate people without direct line management responsibility
- Computer literate with industrial applications (e.g. PLC, Citec, etc)
- Expert practical understanding of, and experience with, control theory and systems (including electronics, electrical, hydraulics, and pneumatics)
- Knowledge and experience in PLCs/Microprocessors
- Highly developed problem-solving abilities
- The ability to train, coach/mentor and communicate effectively with heavy rigid vehicles, contractors and internal personnel at all levels on highly technical subjects
- Possess an unquestioned reputation for integrity, ethics, personal values and solid character
- Builds the trust of others both internally and externally
- Demonstrate innate business intellect, achievement orientation and competitive spirit
- Exude confidence, yet be without strong ego needs; is self-aware and open to feedback
- Show courage to make decisions, yet is patient to make the right ones
- Model resilience and flexibility; adapts well to new circumstances and adversity
Responsibilities:
- Completion of audits as per Maintenance Management System (SAP)
- Improved availability of regional equipment and plant
- Cost savings through improved plant/process productivity and reliability.
- Customer service feedback and downtime.
- Regional equipment documentation kept up to date in SAP
- Know and adhere to relevant procedures, statutory requirements and codes
- Continually reassesses risks associated with regional operation and maintenance processes taking appropriate corrective action
- Coordination of two-yearly Pump Protection proof testing
- Role model in the use of The company safety systems e.g. Alteration Authorities, Permit to Work
- Ensuring maintenance system adherence through influencing and motivating site personnel.
- Mentoring staff and local service contractors in the support of the company’s Operations
- Support local area Site Supervisors & Fitters (if applicable)
- Schedule servicing, alterations and breakdown maintenance
- Advise on regional critical spares management
- Oversee critical spares purchasing including freight
- Investigate and implement opportunities which result in productivity improvements in plant/process
- Investigate and implement opportunities to reduce plant and MMU maintenance and operating costs
- Provide specialist equipment training
- Provide onsite and phone-based technical support
- Ensure drawing and documentation integrity maintained at plants
Desired Skills:
- field support
- Technician
- Mining
- Repair
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Chemical Manufacturing