Field Support Technician – Remote Remote

Urgently looking for a Field Support Technician to join a dynamic team in Ghana. The suitable candidate provides a maintenance and reliability support and management role for plant and equipment regionally

Education and Minimum Requirements:

Engineering Certificate, Diploma or Trade Certificate.

4 – 5 years’ experience in Explosives plant Engineering or Maintenance environment

Trainer and Assessor Certificate

Permit to Work

Able to obtain Security Clearance

A practical understanding of the company’s Explosives products and operational processes.

Knowledge and understanding of The company SHECR policies/procedures and statutory requirements pertaining to both explosives and road legal dangerous goods vehicle design and operation

Skills and competencies:

Personal management skills

Above average written and verbal communication skills

Ability to influence and motivate people without direct line management responsibility

Computer literate with industrial applications (e.g. PLC, Citec, etc)

Expert practical understanding of, and experience with, control theory and systems (including electronics, electrical, hydraulics, and pneumatics)

Knowledge and experience in PLCs/Microprocessors

Highly developed problem-solving abilities

The ability to train, coach/mentor and communicate effectively with heavy rigid vehicles, contractors and internal personnel at all levels on highly technical subjects

Possess an unquestioned reputation for integrity, ethics, personal values and solid character

Builds the trust of others both internally and externally

Demonstrate innate business intellect, achievement orientation and competitive spirit

Exude confidence, yet be without strong ego needs; is self-aware and open to feedback

Show courage to make decisions, yet is patient to make the right ones

Model resilience and flexibility; adapts well to new circumstances and adversity

Responsibilities:

Completion of audits as per Maintenance Management System (SAP)

Improved availability of regional equipment and plant

Cost savings through improved plant/process productivity and reliability.

Customer service feedback and downtime.

Regional equipment documentation kept up to date in SAP

Know and adhere to relevant procedures, statutory requirements and codes

Continually reassesses risks associated with regional operation and maintenance processes taking appropriate corrective action

Coordination of two-yearly Pump Protection proof testing

Role model in the use of The company safety systems e.g. Alteration Authorities, Permit to Work

Ensuring maintenance system adherence through influencing and motivating site personnel.

Mentoring staff and local service contractors in the support of the company’s Operations

Support local area Site Supervisors & Fitters (if applicable)

Schedule servicing, alterations and breakdown maintenance

Advise on regional critical spares management

Oversee critical spares purchasing including freight

Investigate and implement opportunities which result in productivity improvements in plant/process

Investigate and implement opportunities to reduce plant and MMU maintenance and operating costs

Provide specialist equipment training

Provide onsite and phone-based technical support

Ensure drawing and documentation integrity maintained at plants

Please visit our website at [URL Removed] for more details and to register your C.V.

Desired Skills:

field support

Technician

Mining

Repair

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Chemical Manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position