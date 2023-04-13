Full-Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A new and exciting client needs a full stack C# developer to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years’ development experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap) TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

Preferred Skills: SQL Design and Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL

Bootstrap

