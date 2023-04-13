Assist with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments. Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon. Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring. Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business. Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.
Qualifications
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Experience
- 2-5 years in the field of Information Technology.
- 2-5 years runtime operations support in some form.
- Must have exposure with scripting.
- 2-5 years as a basic Linux user.
- Linux advance Certification will be advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
Operating system software and hardware and utility software
Software installations and upgrades
Business requirements
Security management and data recovery
Change control
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- System integration
- integration engineer