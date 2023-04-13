Integration Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Assist with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments. Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon. Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring. Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business. Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.

Qualifications

Matric

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Experience

2-5 years in the field of Information Technology.

2-5 years runtime operations support in some form.

Must have exposure with scripting.

2-5 years as a basic Linux user.

Linux advance Certification will be advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Operating system software and hardware and utility software

Software installations and upgrades

Business requirements

Security management and data recovery

Change control

Desired Skills:

Linux

System integration

integration engineer

