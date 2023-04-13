IT Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Apr 13, 2023

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Manage network performance and availability.
  • Develop and administer e-learning platforms.
  • Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan.
  • Maintain computer hardware infrastructure.
  • Execute IT security management.
  • Administer IT site infrastructure.
  • Liaise with users with regards to general matters.
  • Do configuration management.
  • Implementation and on-going enhancement of the Membership management system.
  • Configuring of core business processes.
  • Maintaining website content and enabling multi-media newsletter.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT.
  • At least 2 years experience in IT.
  • Experience and skills in HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, WordPress, Photoshop.
  • Experience in IT support.
  • Be able to work on different content management systems.
  • Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML.
  • Experience in e-mail marketing.
  • Experience in domain transfers, maintenance and registration.
  • Experience in MS Outlook, Remote desktop and Network support.
  • Ability to work on Cpanel and PHP-myadmin.
  • Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Jquery
  • PHP
  • WordPress
  • Photoshop

About The Employer:

Join a stable membership association and untilise your IT skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *