IT Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Duties & Responsibilities

Manage network performance and availability.

Develop and administer e-learning platforms.

Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan.

Maintain computer hardware infrastructure.

Execute IT security management.

Administer IT site infrastructure.

Liaise with users with regards to general matters.

Do configuration management.

Implementation and on-going enhancement of the Membership management system.

Configuring of core business processes.

Maintaining website content and enabling multi-media newsletter.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT.

At least 2 years experience in IT.

Experience and skills in HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, WordPress, Photoshop.

Experience in IT support.

Be able to work on different content management systems.

Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML.

Experience in e-mail marketing.

Experience in domain transfers, maintenance and registration.

Experience in MS Outlook, Remote desktop and Network support.

Ability to work on Cpanel and PHP-myadmin.

Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.

Desired Skills:

It Support

HTML

CSS

Jquery

PHP

WordPress

Photoshop

About The Employer:

Join a stable membership association and untilise your IT skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position