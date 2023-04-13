IT Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Duties & Responsibilities
- Manage network performance and availability.
- Develop and administer e-learning platforms.
- Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan.
- Maintain computer hardware infrastructure.
- Execute IT security management.
- Administer IT site infrastructure.
- Liaise with users with regards to general matters.
- Do configuration management.
- Implementation and on-going enhancement of the Membership management system.
- Configuring of core business processes.
- Maintaining website content and enabling multi-media newsletter.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT.
- At least 2 years experience in IT.
- Experience and skills in HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, WordPress, Photoshop.
- Experience in IT support.
- Be able to work on different content management systems.
- Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML.
- Experience in e-mail marketing.
- Experience in domain transfers, maintenance and registration.
- Experience in MS Outlook, Remote desktop and Network support.
- Ability to work on Cpanel and PHP-myadmin.
- Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- HTML
- CSS
- Jquery
- PHP
- WordPress
- Photoshop
About The Employer:
Join a stable membership association and untilise your IT skills.