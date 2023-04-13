IT Support Manager

PURPOSE

To ensure that Office System and associated systems are fully functional at all times, contributing to staff productivity and improving the quality of the Company’s output. To recommend and implement new systems and upgrades as fitting. To play an active role in the building and upgrading of the skills and knowledge of staff in the use of computers and relevant software applications as well as supporting a network of desktops, servers and associated printers and peripherals for the group.

Key Performance Areas

VISION & STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

Overseeing the technical department and all technical operations for the group, including technical support on a daily basis.

Business analysis and recommendations of clients’ solutions.

Manage the integration with 3rd party aggregators and MNOs.

Managing Technical Projects from start to finish for the group.

FINANCIAL AND BUDGETARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitor Profit and Loss fluctuations to proactively identify risks and opportunities for the business unit and group.

Manage technical spend and ensure purchases of technical solutions is in line with approved policies and budget.

OPERATIONAL PLANNING AND MANAGEMENT

Keep up to date with the latest developments in the mobile industry.

Oversee each project’s life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency.

Collaborate with the design team to create accurate and detailed mock-ups/demos for customer approval.

Apply architectural and functional specifications to each project.

Provide the sales team with technical advice and support.

Develop and revise statements of work, which should include accurate time and cost estimates.

Analyze user requirements and usability metrics to ensure customer satisfaction.

Meet with clients to refine and evaluate requirements, strategy and product needs.

Enforce coding standards across the group.

Assist in creating in-house standards.

Responsible for the monitoring and setting objectives, technical policies and goals for the group.

Providing recommendations to senior management on new strategies and solutions.

Partner with all sections of the business including account management to ensure success and that work is appropriately positioned for long-term success.

Working with the graphic designers on layouts for mobi sites, websites as well as all printed media for product packs and developers’ specs.

Assist the PR with the creation of newsworthy articles for clients on the various group products.

Analysing Stats in order to ensure sufficient capacity for growth across the group.

Monitoring SLA’s to ensure meeting of client’s expectations.

Monitoring Internal targets to ensure that all systems are performing above target than clients expect.

Responsible for the entire Technical Infrastructure and technical support.

Managing the technical executions, policies and SLAs with service provider technical teams.

INNOVATION

Manage internal and external forums for creative thinking to ensure that solutions meet the core needs of the business and clients.

Have an in-depth understanding of all the products and services offered by the group, its subsidiaries and partners and innovatively bundle them to suit clients’ needs.

Research and introduce new technologies for all employees and management.

Creating new products which incorporate technologies such as: SMS, MMS, USSD and EBS (Event Based Billing).

STAKEHOLDER AND CLIENT MANAGEMENT

Become a trusted advisor for clients and internal teams on Technology Infrastructure.

Attending relevant trade shows.

Managing relationships with key technical incumbents for key accounts.

Present internal management reports.

EXPERIENCE

5 years of appropriate experience supporting IT infrastructure and service delivery, preferably with a medium size organisation

Good understanding of Server& desktop hardware/ operating systems, networks, firewalls and load balancers, telecoms, etc.

A probing and analytical approach with the ability to pre-empt potential problems and identify inefficiencies

A very strong customer orientated approach with a delivery bias

Ability to prioritise and allocate resource/effort appropriately

Experience of working with 3rd party service providers

EDUCATION

Degree qualification in IT or related field.

ATTRIBUTES

Ability to interpret incomplete and/or ambiguous information.

Ability to effectively analyse and assess new or uncertain critical situation.

Ability to work effectively with people from all backgrounds.

Ability to effectively assess and advice on major programmes / activities.

Ability to balance focus in order to deliver on goals.

Ability to interpret and make data-driven decisions.

Ability to identify customer needs and develop strategy to create solutions.

Ability to balance divergent priorities and stay organised in a dynamic work environment.

Ability to provide products subject matter expert support.

Ability to offer solution training to internal and external stakeholders.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Negotiation skills & Persuasion Skills

Financial acumen

Relationship Building/Teamwork

Action Oriented

Problem solving and decision making

Commercial management

Customer centric

Business literacy & analysis

Highly visual and creative

Information Management

Analytical and Attention to Detail

Time Management

Excellent virtual team management skills

Communication & Presentation

Desired Skills:

Negotiation

It Support

Service Desk Management

Learn more/Apply for this position