IT Systems Administrator – SAGE X3 – Gauteng Kempton Park

Key Performance Area

Key Activities

Key Performance Indicators

Your responsibilities may include other tasks which your manager may instruct you to undertake from time to time.

SAGE X3 implementation

· Lead the technical implementation of SAGE X3 during ramp up, Go-Live and post-Go-Live phases

· Develop and promote the system to provide business process automation across the business

· Develop needs analysis for each function which is aligned to business strategy

· Drive user adoption particularly in areas where manual processes where previously revalent

· Work closely with the appointed SAGE consultants to help refine system functionality

· Own and execute a process of logging and resolving user issues in a timely manner

· Successful implementation and post Go-Live performance of SAGE X3

· Excellent understanding of business needs for system functionality

· User customer feedback

System integrity and data management

· Ensure best practices implemented to manage disaster recovery events in conjunction with relevant international standards

· Follow international guidelines to ensure system integrity is maintained for maximum uptime

· Support integration of support back-end services (SQL etc) to optimise automation and usability of SAGE X3

· Own and execute the master data process end-to-end for all legal entities employing fit for purpose processes

· Customer feedback

· Strong relationship with SAGE consultants to harness experience in-house and externally

· Master data processes are adopted and formalised and clear to the business

Business intelligence

· Own and execute the development of management dashboards across the business to drive insights and to better understand performance against key metrics (SAGE X3’s SDA platform)

· Dashboards in place and meeting the needs of the end customer

Qualifications, Capabilities and Knowledge

Essential Qualifications, Capabilities and Knowledge

· Minimum Grade 12 or equivalent

· Relevant Tertiary qualification

· Proven experience in SAGE X3 administration role

· Knowledge of relevant industry practices e.g. system audits, rollbacks

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Data Management

Sage

Systems Administration

About The Employer:

FMCG

Employer & Job Benefits:

No Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position