Junior Developer

Apr 13, 2023

We are looking for a young and vibrant Junior Developer with a minimum of 1 year year’s experience as a Developer. The successful candidate for this role would be a developer who has experience with testing, customer support, software development, and communication and problem-solving skills, with expertise in ASP.NET, .NET Core, React, Bootstrap, C#.Net Development, CSS, HTML, Linux, .NET 4.0 and above, .NET Core 5 and above, and SQL Server.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT Qualification

To perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle

  • Testing as part of a current development cycle.

  • Providing system support to local team, as well as global client system users (helping system users with escalated issues and being the interface between the client and our dev team).

  • Software development.

EDAC Support

First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.

  • Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.

  • Involvement in new genie code development and testing.

  • Genie user/practitioner training and support.

  • Ensure effective running of Genie cloud-based system.

  • Project Management

  • Interpersonal Skills

  • Detail-orientated

  • Customer service

  • Communication skills

  • Time management

  • Strong oral communication skills

  • Ability to prioritize

  • Strong Organisational skills

  • Decisive

  • Problem-solving capabilities

Contract – 12 Months

Bedfordview

Hybrid – 2 days at the office

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

