Junior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a young and vibrant Junior Developer with a minimum of 1 year year’s experience as a Developer. The successful candidate for this role would be a developer who has experience with testing, customer support, software development, and communication and problem-solving skills, with expertise in ASP.NET, .NET Core, React, Bootstrap, C#.Net Development, CSS, HTML, Linux, .NET 4.0 and above, .NET Core 5 and above, and SQL Server.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

IT Qualification

To perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle

Testing as part of a current development cycle.

Providing system support to local team, as well as global client system users (helping system users with escalated issues and being the interface between the client and our dev team).

Software development.

EDAC Support

First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.

Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.

Involvement in new genie code development and testing.

Genie user/practitioner training and support.

Ensure effective running of Genie cloud-based system.

Project Management

Interpersonal Skills

Detail-orientated

Customer service

Communication skills

Time management

Strong oral communication skills

Ability to prioritize

Strong Organisational skills

Decisive

Problem-solving capabilities

Contract – 12 Months

Bedfordview

Hybrid – 2 days at the office

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

