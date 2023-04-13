Junior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a young and vibrant Junior Developer with a minimum of 1 year year’s experience as a Developer. The successful candidate for this role would be a developer who has experience with testing, customer support, software development, and communication and problem-solving skills, with expertise in ASP.NET, .NET Core, React, Bootstrap, C#.Net Development, CSS, HTML, Linux, .NET 4.0 and above, .NET Core 5 and above, and SQL Server.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- IT Qualification
To perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle
- Testing as part of a current development cycle.
- Providing system support to local team, as well as global client system users (helping system users with escalated issues and being the interface between the client and our dev team).
- Software development.
EDAC Support
First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.
- Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.
- Involvement in new genie code development and testing.
- Genie user/practitioner training and support.
- Ensure effective running of Genie cloud-based system.
- Project Management
- Interpersonal Skills
- Detail-orientated
- Customer service
- Communication skills
- Time management
- Strong oral communication skills
- Ability to prioritize
- Strong Organisational skills
- Decisive
- Problem-solving capabilities
Contract – 12 Months
Bedfordview
Hybrid – 2 days at the office
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML