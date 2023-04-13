Management Information Analyst – Gauteng Woodmead

Apr 13, 2023

Purpose of role

  • Report Writer
  • Management Information system designer and implementer.
  • Database management
  • Internal Management information reporting.

Responsibilities

  • Office-based role.
  • Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
  • Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
  • Support users across all campaigns/network.
  • Data mapping and management,
  • Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.
  • Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.
  • Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.
  • Automated data distribution.
  • Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
  • Ad-hoc reports.

Management Information

  • Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.
  • Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.
  • Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).

Competencies

  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
  • Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
  • Action orientated and takes initiative.
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel), MS SharePoint

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate qualification
  • 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience in the Online Gaming Industry would be an advantage but not a necessity

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate to Advance Excel
  • Report Writing
  • Data analytics
  • Trouble shooting.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Online Gaming and Casino

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Bi-annual Bonus’
  • Monthly Incentives

