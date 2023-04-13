Management Information Analyst

Purpose of role
- Report Writer
- Management Information system designer and implementer.
- Database management
- Internal Management information reporting.
Responsibilities
- Office-based role.
- Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
- Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
- Support users across all campaigns/network.
- Data mapping and management,
- Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.
- Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.
- Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.
- Automated data distribution.
- Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
- Ad-hoc reports.
Management Information
- Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.
- Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.
- Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).
Competencies
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
- Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
- Action orientated and takes initiative.
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel), MS SharePoint
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification
- 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience in the Online Gaming Industry would be an advantage but not a necessity
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate to Advance Excel
- Report Writing
- Data analytics
- Trouble shooting.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Online Gaming and Casino
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Bi-annual Bonus’
- Monthly Incentives